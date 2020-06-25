Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 44.74% Change This Year

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) is 44.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The UONEK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.75, the stock is 75.52% and 151.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.08 million and changing -4.18% at the moment leaves the stock 68.46% off its SMA200. UONEK registered 37.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4539.

The stock witnessed a 325.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 214.65%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.73% over the week and 44.40% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $165.19M and $433.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 389.32% and -59.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONEK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONEK), with 140.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 37.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.23M, and float is at 19.12M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 37.45% of the Float.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -52.92% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.38% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 24980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.