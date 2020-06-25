Who are the Institutional Holders in Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX)?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is 12.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.00 and a high of $56.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $50.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $50.25, the stock is 2.12% and 2.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 2.12% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.21.

The stock witnessed a change of 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.49% over the week.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -11.06% from its 52-week high.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 634.33M, and float is at 70.00M.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coyne Terrance P., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Coyne Terrance P. bought 1,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $40600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1450.0 shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Coyne Terrance P. (EVP & CFO) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $28.00 per share for $42000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, RIGGS RORY B (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).