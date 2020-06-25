Why Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) is the topic of conversation today

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) is -92.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $51.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $36.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.1% off the consensus price target high of $53.20 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 84.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.14, the stock is -9.34% and -80.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.5 million and changing 12.54% at the moment leaves the stock -87.47% off its SMA200. LK registered a loss of -83.08% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5974 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.5388.

The stock witnessed a 47.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.77%, and is -19.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.07% over the week and 21.94% over the month.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) has around 8485 employees, a market worth around $821.68M and $479.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 136.09% and -93.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (105.70%).

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luckin Coffee Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $316.59M over the same period.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK), with 38.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.72% while institutional investors hold 85.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.33M, and float is at 72.39M with Short Float at 41.89%. Institutions hold 72.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lone Pine Capital, LLC with over 13.52 million shares valued at $367.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.08% of the LK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 10.09 million shares valued at $274.29 million to account for 33.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 5.53 million shares representing 18.43% and valued at over $150.3 million, while Winslow Capital Management, Llc holds 17.22% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $140.46 million.