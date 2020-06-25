Why Shares of Edison International (EIX) Are Going Crazy

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is -27.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.63 and a high of $78.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $55.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4%.

Currently trading at $54.37, the stock is -7.86% and -6.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -18.55% off its SMA200. EIX registered -16.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.90.

The stock witnessed a -2.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.02%, and is -9.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 12937 employees, a market worth around $21.72B and $12.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.78 and Fwd P/E is 11.87. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.62% and -31.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Edison International (EIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edison International (EIX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edison International quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.12 with sales reaching $3.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 368.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

888 institutions hold shares in Edison International (EIX), with 210.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 91.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.76M, and float is at 363.13M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 91.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 31.08 million shares valued at $1.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the EIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.78 million shares valued at $1.69 billion to account for 8.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 27.63 million shares representing 7.60% and valued at over $1.51 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 20.07 million with a market value of $1.1 billion.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Peter J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Peter J. sold 230 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $56.16 per share for a total of $12917.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12817.0 shares.

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 4.41% up over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is -26.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.25% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.