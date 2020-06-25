Why Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Are Going Crazy

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is 61.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.97 and a high of $38.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZTO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $262.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.76% off the consensus price target high of $305.32 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 79.52% higher than the price target low of $182.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.38, the stock is 7.34% and 16.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.05 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 49.14% off its SMA200. ZTO registered 99.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.09.

The stock witnessed a 16.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.42%, and is 0.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has around 19009 employees, a market worth around $28.15B and $3.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.66 and Fwd P/E is 28.91. Profit margin for the company is 25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.21% and -3.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $906.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.50% in year-over-year returns.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), with 4.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 37.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 782.35M, and float is at 552.55M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 36.99% of the Float.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) that is trading -51.34% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.15% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.