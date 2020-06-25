Will Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is -33.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCAU stock was last observed hovering at around $10.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $9.73, the stock is 1.87% and 11.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.7 million and changing -4.51% at the moment leaves the stock -17.92% off its SMA200. FCAU registered -29.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.79.

The stock witnessed a 12.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.96%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.66. Distance from 52-week low is 62.17% and -40.12% from its 52-week high.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Analyst Forecasts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.42 with sales reaching $16.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oakmark Fund with over 20.12 million shares valued at $144.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.30% of the FCAU Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx with 17.95 million shares valued at $233.69 million to account for 1.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard International Growth Fund which holds 13.74 million shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $170.89 million, while Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 6.94 million with a market value of $101.99 million.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 337.23% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is -39.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.