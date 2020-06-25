Yandex N.V. (YNDX) up 15.66% since start of the year

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is 15.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.93 and a high of $49.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The YNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $49.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $3329.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.78% off the consensus price target high of $4118.36 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 98.12% higher than the price target low of $2676.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.30, the stock is 17.76% and 25.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 28.84% off its SMA200. YNDX registered 33.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.54.

The stock witnessed a 24.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.51%, and is 14.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) has around 10425 employees, a market worth around $16.10B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.27 and Fwd P/E is 25.78. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.09% and 0.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $541.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Top Institutional Holders

524 institutions hold shares in Yandex N.V. (YNDX), with 11.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.43% while institutional investors hold 87.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 330.10M, and float is at 278.41M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 84.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 20.8 million shares valued at $708.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the YNDX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 19.96 million shares valued at $679.6 million to account for 6.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 11.27 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $383.74 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.35% of the shares totaling 9.62 million with a market value of $327.68 million.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -61.89% down over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 23.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.66% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.