A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: CubeSmart (CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is -14.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.61 and a high of $36.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUBE stock was last observed hovering at around $26.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.71% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.22% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.96, the stock is -4.12% and 2.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -10.18% off its SMA200. CUBE registered -20.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.57.

The stock witnessed a -0.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.40%, and is -4.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

CubeSmart (CUBE) has around 3011 employees, a market worth around $5.37B and $655.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.93 and Fwd P/E is 34.35. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.48% and -25.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

CubeSmart (CUBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CubeSmart (CUBE) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CubeSmart is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $162.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Top Institutional Holders

425 institutions hold shares in CubeSmart (CUBE), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 103.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.58M, and float is at 192.46M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 102.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.18 million shares valued at $754.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.56% of the CUBE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.01 million shares valued at $509.33 million to account for 9.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.82 million shares representing 7.14% and valued at over $370.3 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 9.63 million with a market value of $257.89 million.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at CubeSmart (CUBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that MARR CHRISTOPHER P sold 79,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $36.15 per share for a total of $2.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

CubeSmart disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that MARR CHRISTOPHER P (CEO) sold a total of 701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $36.00 per share for $25236.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the CUBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, MARTIN TIMOTHY M (CFO) disposed off 17,791 shares at an average price of $35.80 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 182,236 shares of CubeSmart (CUBE).

CubeSmart (CUBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading -3.34% down over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -14.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.63% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.16.