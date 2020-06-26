AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is 16.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.00 and a high of $79.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVAV stock was last observed hovering at around $71.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.05% off its average median price target of $86.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.22% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.09% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.85, the stock is 10.68% and 21.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 9.81% at the moment leaves the stock 27.75% off its SMA200. AVAV registered 17.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.95.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.89%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) has around 699 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $320.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.04 and Fwd P/E is 38.05. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.21% and -0.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AeroVironment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $123.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.60% in year-over-year returns.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.77% while institutional investors hold 94.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.82M, and float is at 21.88M with Short Float at 6.55%. Institutions hold 85.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.36 million shares valued at $205.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.02% of the AVAV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.55 million shares valued at $155.2 million to account for 10.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.63 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $99.1 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $76.15 million.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conver Timothy E, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Conver Timothy E sold 6,896 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $67.69 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

AeroVironment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Conver Timothy E (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 7,896 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $67.93 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the AVAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Conver Timothy E (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 8,599 shares at an average price of $69.70 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 1,045,622 shares of AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV).

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -0.21% down over the past 12 months. AAR Corp. (AIR) is -45.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.38% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.19.