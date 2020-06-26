Analysts suggest Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) could spike 192.79% in a year

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is -46.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $4.44, the stock is -13.32% and -26.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -32.10% off its SMA200. CRK registered -14.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.4340 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.1491.

The stock witnessed a -14.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.54%, and is -9.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $867.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.07. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.63% and -58.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

Comstock Resources Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $213.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 239.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65.00% in year-over-year returns.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

104 institutions hold shares in Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK), with 171.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 90.12% while institutional investors hold 30.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.92M, and float is at 60.07M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 2.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.13 million shares valued at $6.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.49% of the CRK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.93 million shares valued at $5.03 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ACR Alpine Capital Research, LLC which holds 0.43 million shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $2.33 million, while Arosa Capital Management LP holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $1.86 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURNS ROLAND O, the company’s President & CFO. SEC filings show that BURNS ROLAND O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $4.74 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that ALLISON M JAY (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $4.75 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, TURNER JIM L (Director) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $4.73 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 164,470 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -77.30% down over the past 12 months. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) is -51.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.81% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.