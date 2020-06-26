Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) up 497.53% since start of the year

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) is 497.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AWH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -400.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -400.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is 22.70% and 80.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 303.80% off its SMA200. AWH registered 449.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 469.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3660 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8050.

The stock witnessed a 77.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 586.91%, and is 14.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 17.53% over the month.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $465.95M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1326.13% and -13.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.80%).

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $922k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), with 46.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.95% while institutional investors hold 43.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.29M, and float is at 54.64M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 22.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 9.83 million shares valued at $8.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the AWH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Birchview Capital, LP with 3.22 million shares valued at $2.68 million to account for 3.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.23 million shares representing 2.29% and valued at over $1.86 million, while B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 0.51 million with a market value of $0.42 million.