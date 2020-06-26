Canaan Inc. (CAN) turns bearish with loss of 0.0 points

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) is -68.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -11.20% and -46.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -58.97% off its SMA200. CAN registered a loss of -63.33% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2863 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4342.

The stock witnessed a -42.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.90%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 14.18% over the month.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $307.14M and $203.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.43% and -85.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.50%).

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canaan Inc. (CAN) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -945.00% this year.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Canaan Inc. (CAN), with institutional investors hold 2.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.15M, and float is at 45.59M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 2.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 2.34 million shares valued at $7.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.39% of the CAN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 0.38 million shares valued at $1.16 million to account for 3.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 2.13% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Toroso Investments, LLC holds 2.13% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.65 million.