Check out this: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is on the verge of a huge rally

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is 7.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1013.54 and a high of $1532.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOOG stock was last observed hovering at around $1431.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.36% off its average median price target of $1550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $1800.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -16.52% lower than the price target low of $1237.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1441.33, the stock is 0.38% and 4.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.95% off its SMA200. GOOG registered 31.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,414.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,351.30.

The stock witnessed a 1.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.89%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has around 123048 employees, a market worth around $983.00B and $166.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.89 and Fwd P/E is 26.10. Distance from 52-week low is 42.21% and -5.92% from its 52-week high.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is a “Buy”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $8.35 with sales reaching $37.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Top Institutional Holders

3,304 institutions hold shares in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), with 39.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.75% while institutional investors hold 74.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 686.47M, and float is at 613.31M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 70.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.16 million shares valued at $26.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the GOOG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.26 million shares valued at $23.56 billion to account for 6.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 12.52 million shares representing 3.71% and valued at over $14.56 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.50% of the shares totaling 11.81 million with a market value of $13.74 billion.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Activity

A total of 150 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENNESSY JOHN L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENNESSY JOHN L sold 60 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $1434.85 per share for a total of $86091.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.0 shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that MATHER ANN (Director) sold a total of 32 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $1418.39 per share for $45388.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1119.0 shares of the GOOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, HENNESSY JOHN L (Director) disposed off 60 shares at an average price of $1363.61 for $81816.0. The insider now directly holds 81 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 49.90% up over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 84.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.67% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.