Cigna Corporation (CI) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is -10.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.50 and a high of $224.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $183.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $246.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.52% off the consensus price target high of $279.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 15.69% higher than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.48, the stock is -6.12% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -0.69% off its SMA200. CI registered 14.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $193.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $192.80.

The stock witnessed a -6.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.31%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Cigna Corporation (CI) has around 73700 employees, a market worth around $67.38B and $154.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.13 and Fwd P/E is 9.01. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.52% and -17.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Cigna Corporation (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cigna Corporation (CI) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cigna Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.97 with sales reaching $37.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Top Institutional Holders

1,536 institutions hold shares in Cigna Corporation (CI), with 5.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 94.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 370.44M, and float is at 363.55M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 92.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.59 million shares valued at $5.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the CI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 29.41 million shares valued at $5.21 billion to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 26.9 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $4.77 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 19.96 million with a market value of $3.54 billion.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at Cigna Corporation (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOSS ERIC J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOSS ERIC J bought 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $187.37 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31642.0 shares.

Cigna Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Cordani David (President & CEO) sold a total of 52,539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $215.00 per share for $11.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89098.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, MURABITO JOHN M (EVP, HR & Services) disposed off 4,338 shares at an average price of $215.00 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 56,762 shares of Cigna Corporation (CI).