Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is -41.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.56 and a high of $149.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CW stock was last observed hovering at around $82.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.32% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.65% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.35, the stock is -14.53% and -12.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -30.39% off its SMA200. CW registered -30.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.88.

The stock witnessed a -15.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.23%, and is -11.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $2.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.74 and Fwd P/E is 11.73. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.54% and -43.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $544.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Top Institutional Holders

439 institutions hold shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW), with 305.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 80.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.46M, and float is at 41.34M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 79.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.57 million shares valued at $422.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.97% of the CW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.99 million shares valued at $368.38 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 1.67 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $154.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 1.56 million with a market value of $143.79 million.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MINOR GLENDA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MINOR GLENDA J bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $108.86 per share for a total of $54430.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 808.0 shares.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Ferdenzi Paul J (Vice President) sold a total of 1,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $147.85 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22697.0 shares of the CW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, TYNAN GLENN E (Vice President and CFO) disposed off 2,528 shares at an average price of $147.80 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 36,856 shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW).

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -0.21% down over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 15.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.79% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.