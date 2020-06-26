Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) is -23.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.71% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 56.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.91, the stock is 5.22% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -13.38% off its SMA200. GRTS registered -30.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.74.

The stock witnessed a 5.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.62%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $255.27M and $4.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.49% and -46.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.90%).

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $1.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS), with 3.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.07% while institutional investors hold 88.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.80M, and float is at 33.36M with Short Float at 10.30%. Institutions hold 79.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.24 million shares valued at $30.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.07% of the GRTS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Svennilson Peter with 3.1 million shares valued at $18.06 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Versant Venture Management, LLC which holds 3.1 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $18.06 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 8.23% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $17.86 million.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.