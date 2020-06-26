Here are the top Institutional holders of Linde plc (LIN) shares

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.71 and a high of $227.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $206.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.07% off its average median price target of $216.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.31% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -14.91% lower than the price target low of $182.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $209.14, the stock is 0.32% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 6.35% off its SMA200. LIN registered 1.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $199.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $196.48.

The stock witnessed a 6.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.66%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Linde plc (LIN) has around 79008 employees, a market worth around $108.28B and $28.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.12 and Fwd P/E is 24.37. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.55% and -8.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Linde plc (LIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linde plc (LIN) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linde plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.64 with sales reaching $6.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Linde plc (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

1,630 institutions hold shares in Linde plc (LIN), with 614.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 84.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 531.22M, and float is at 524.30M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 84.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.18 million shares valued at $7.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the LIN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.52 million shares valued at $5.45 billion to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 20.92 million shares representing 3.98% and valued at over $3.62 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 20.1 million with a market value of $3.48 billion.

Linde plc (LIN) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Linde plc (LIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roby Anne K, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Roby Anne K sold 6,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $211.97 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31293.0 shares.

Linde plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Lamba Sanjiv (Executive VP APAC Gases) sold a total of 862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $191.97 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25721.0 shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Fehrenbach Franz (Director) acquired 1,400 shares at an average price of $158.72 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 3,113 shares of Linde plc (LIN).