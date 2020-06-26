Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is 32.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $165.23 and a high of $299.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $291.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.97%.

Currently trading at $295.15, the stock is 6.00% and 7.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 29.17% off its SMA200. VRTX registered 61.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $278.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $245.69.

The stock witnessed a 9.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.60%, and is 3.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $71.87B and $4.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.53 and Fwd P/E is 26.55. Profit margin for the company is 31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.63% and -1.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.04 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.10% in year-over-year returns.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Top Institutional Holders

1,212 institutions hold shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), with 352.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 97.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.82M, and float is at 258.85M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 97.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 22.66 million shares valued at $5.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.74% of the VRTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.33 million shares valued at $5.31 billion to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 21.62 million shares representing 8.34% and valued at over $5.15 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.95% of the shares totaling 20.61 million with a market value of $4.9 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 635 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 523 and purchases happening 112 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhatia Sangeeta N., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bhatia Sangeeta N. sold 952 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $282.88 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5695.0 shares.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that ALTSHULER DAVID (EVP, Global Research and CSO) sold a total of 82 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $284.37 per share for $23318.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28902.0 shares of the VRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Arbuckle Stuart A (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 113 shares at an average price of $283.98 for $32089.0. The insider now directly holds 35,179 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.06% down over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 26.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.7% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.