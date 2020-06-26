Here is a breakdown of the Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) stock performance

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) is 48.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $10.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The WRTC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $8.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.13% off the consensus price target high of $9.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -37.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.64, the stock is 19.19% and 60.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 81.60% off its SMA200. WRTC registered 54.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.90.

The stock witnessed a 98.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.64%, and is 12.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.79% over the week and 17.56% over the month.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $301.84M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 214.01% and -9.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wrap Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $740k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 537.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,154.20% in year-over-year returns.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC), with 17.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.69% while institutional investors hold 19.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.98M, and float is at 15.90M with Short Float at 10.41%. Institutions hold 8.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.55 million shares valued at $2.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the WRTC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $1.97 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) which holds 0.3 million shares representing 1.10% and valued at over $1.28 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.63 million.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARNES JAMES A, the company’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER. SEC filings show that BARNES JAMES A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $6.73 per share for a total of $40380.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.88 million shares.

Wrap Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Rothans Michael James (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $8.61 per share for $41328.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16021.0 shares of the WRTC stock.