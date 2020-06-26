Is Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) a good stock to buy now?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is 3.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZYNE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.65% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -40.67% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.33, the stock is 13.70% and 30.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 10.60% off its SMA200. ZYNE registered -50.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.81.

The stock witnessed a 1.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.45%, and is 14.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.29% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 148.24% and -59.67% from its 52-week high.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.32% while institutional investors hold 53.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.40M, and float is at 22.06M with Short Float at 27.27%. Institutions hold 46.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.61 million shares valued at $6.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.45% of the ZYNE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.51 million shares valued at $5.78 million to account for 6.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 1.21 million shares representing 4.84% and valued at over $4.63 million, while Portolan Capital Management, LLC holds 1.74% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $1.67 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -3.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.17% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.5.