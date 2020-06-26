Lawmakers in efforts to bolster domestic chipmaking industry

The United States is lawmakers, acknowledging the importance of homemade semiconductor chips, have introduced a measure to strengthen the local production of those chips in the country. The measure introduced by bipartisan group of lawmakers was another push to the efforts to take leading position in the sector and make the United States again the high tech supply chain hub in the chip market.

The Senators at the back of measure were the top Democrat Chuck Schumer and key Republican Tom Cotton who suggested a federal grant of $15 billion to states. The grant so provided would be utilized in construction, expansion or up gradation of domestic semiconductor manufacturing and also for facilities which perform research and development work around semiconductor technology.

The measure would also authorize the funding of $5 billion by federal government in public-private projects. To be used by the federal government and other critical infrastructures, the focus of that federal dollar would be towards building or up grading of such fabs which manufacture “measurably secure and specialized microelectronics”.

The focus is also on research and development in the semiconductor sector and for the purpose the measure would allocate an additional amount of $5 billion as grant to federal agencies to accelerate such activities.

The lawmakers offered that the measures could also be made part of the National Defense Authorization Act through legislative amendment. The NDAA basically authorizes the U.S. military spending but is used as guidance in wide range of policy matters, passed annually for 50 years.

In efforts to pass the bill through legislation process quickly, it will be introduced separately on Monday, an aide at Senate said.

It is not sure whether the bill would be approved as the political temperature in the Washington is currently very high. But the amendment shows consensus from both political sides that efforts to grow the chip manufacturing in the United States should be increased.