LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) up 20.35% since start of the year

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is 88.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is 30.31% and 61.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock 83.20% off its SMA200. LMFA registered 20.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0659 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8184.

The stock witnessed a 41.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.69%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 36.68% over the week and 32.52% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $4.57M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 410.00% and -68.71% from its 52-week high.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.40% this year.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.88% while institutional investors hold 3.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.23M, and float is at 1.93M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 1.75% of the Float.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.