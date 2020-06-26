MSA Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Now

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is -16.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.57 and a high of $142.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSA stock was last observed hovering at around $105.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $127.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.72% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.36% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.57, the stock is -6.58% and -4.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -9.29% off its SMA200. MSA registered 3.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $119.62.

The stock witnessed a -12.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.83%, and is -7.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.41 and Fwd P/E is 21.21. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.72% and -24.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MSA Safety Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $318.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.80% in year-over-year returns.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA), with 3.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.84% while institutional investors hold 90.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.82M, and float is at 36.02M with Short Float at 5.55%. Institutions hold 83.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.02 million shares valued at $406.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.35% of the MSA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.8 million shares valued at $384.52 million to account for 9.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.29 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $231.65 million, while APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $198.28 million.

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blanco Steven C. Sr., the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Blanco Steven C. Sr. sold 9,585 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $124.00 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11362.0 shares.

MSA Safety Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that BRUGGEWORTH ROBERT A (Director) sold a total of 919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $120.43 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25174.0 shares of the MSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, PEARSE DIANE M (Director) disposed off 891 shares at an average price of $120.61 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 29,763 shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA).

MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fitbit Inc. (FIT) that is trading 44.32% up over the past 12 months. EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) is -29.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.5% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.77.