New Big Money Means Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is -15.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.11 and a high of $182.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADP stock was last observed hovering at around $144.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.61%.

Currently trading at $147.45, the stock is -1.96% and 2.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -6.17% off its SMA200. ADP registered -12.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $154.24.

The stock witnessed a 4.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.15%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $63.39B and $14.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.83 and Fwd P/E is 25.38. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.00% and -19.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.10%).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Analyst Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $3.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Top Institutional Holders

2,063 institutions hold shares in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), with 593.09k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 82.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 430.00M, and float is at 429.00M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 82.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.21 million shares valued at $5.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the ADP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.23 million shares valued at $4.27 billion to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.18 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $2.62 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 12.87 million with a market value of $1.76 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Michaud Brian L., the company’s Corp VP. SEC filings show that Michaud Brian L. sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $140.23 per share for a total of $35058.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5412.0 shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Eberhard Michael C (Corporate Vice President) sold a total of 13,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $180.00 per share for $2.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40001.0 shares of the ADP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Weinstein Donald (Corporate VP) disposed off 2,468 shares at an average price of $180.00 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 24,110 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 9.16% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 11.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.82% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.51.