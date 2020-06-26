Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ooma Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is 5.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $15.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The OOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.08, the stock is 13.08% and 21.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 8.49% at the moment leaves the stock 22.74% off its SMA200. OOMA registered 36.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.12%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) has around 848 employees, a market worth around $306.36M and $157.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.55. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.42% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.90%).

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ooma Inc. (OOMA) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ooma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $40.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Ooma Inc. (OOMA), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.24% while institutional investors hold 80.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.90M, and float is at 20.34M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 73.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Woodson Capital Management, LP with over 1.81 million shares valued at $21.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.18% of the OOMA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.71 million shares valued at $20.36 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 1.68 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $20.02 million, while AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $14.98 million.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Ooma Inc. (OOMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yeh Jenny C, the company’s VP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Yeh Jenny C sold 1,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $19320.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42798.0 shares.

Ooma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that Mann Russell (Director) sold a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $13.71 per share for $42501.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64495.0 shares of the OOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Yeh Jenny C (VP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 1,534 shares at an average price of $15.26 for $23409.0. The insider now directly holds 45,618 shares of Ooma Inc. (OOMA).

Ooma Inc. (OOMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is 0.81% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.71% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.86.