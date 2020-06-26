Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) makes -6.95% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA) is -14.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.22 and a high of $87.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORA stock was last observed hovering at around $63.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $75.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.91% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.13% higher than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.39, the stock is -10.14% and -5.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -13.90% off its SMA200. ORA registered 2.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.24.

The stock witnessed a -8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.14%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) has around 1408 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $739.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.96 and Fwd P/E is 27.74. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.99% and -28.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ormat Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $170.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Top Institutional Holders

306 institutions hold shares in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA), with 581.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 78.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.04M, and float is at 50.42M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 77.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orix Corp with over 10.99 million shares valued at $743.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.53% of the ORA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 million shares valued at $274.85 million to account for 7.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.94 million shares representing 7.73% and valued at over $266.82 million, while Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $181.62 million.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Argas Shlomi, the company’s EVP, Product Segment. SEC filings show that Argas Shlomi sold 1,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $77.70 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ormat Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that FALK DAN (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $77.77 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1667.0 shares of the ORA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Wong Byron G. (Director) disposed off 1,460 shares at an average price of $77.01 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 365 shares of Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA).

Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) that is trading -49.75% down over the past 12 months. NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is -7.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.28% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.27.