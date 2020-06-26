Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) is 51.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.09 and a high of $38.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The PASG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.88% off the consensus price target high of $32.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -40.24% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.06, the stock is 30.00% and 52.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 73.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.21.

The stock witnessed a 37.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 128.63%, and is 16.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.30% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 333.37% and -8.29% from its 52-week high.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Passage Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), with 8.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.27% while institutional investors hold 69.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.35M, and float is at 17.10M with Short Float at 3.36%. Institutions hold 56.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.96 million shares valued at $109.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.35% of the PASG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 5.01 million shares valued at $78.9 million to account for 11.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.13 million shares representing 6.91% and valued at over $49.36 million, while New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $39.34 million.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 32 times.