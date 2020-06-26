Positives for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) as stock loss in recent trading

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is -26.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $5.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.65% off the consensus price target high of $7.46 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.99% lower than the price target low of $3.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.98, the stock is -4.53% and -0.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -15.77% off its SMA200. MUFG registered -14.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0591 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4988.

The stock witnessed a -1.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.27%, and is -3.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 119390 employees, a market worth around $55.32B and $35.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.42 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.78% and -28.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), with institutional investors hold 1.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.84B, and float is at 12.73B with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 1.42% of the Float.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -27.04% down over the past 12 months. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -12.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.92% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.