Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 44.8% Upside

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) is -19.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $2.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMTS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -24.32% lower than the price target low of $1.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is 47.60% and 63.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.41% off its SMA200. SMTS registered 4.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8640 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1582.

The stock witnessed a 73.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.84%, and is 76.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 65.88% over the week and 22.06% over the month.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) has around 1445 employees, a market worth around $214.91M and $235.42M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.77 and Fwd P/E is 18.86. Distance from 52-week low is 206.67% and -49.82% from its 52-week high.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $38.23M over the same period.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 64.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.81M, and float is at 75.84M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 64.39% of the Float.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) that is trading 111.26% up over the past 12 months. Parsley Energy Inc. (PE&OLES) is -42.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.37% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 25790.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.74.