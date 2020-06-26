The incline in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) is -42.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $14.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The MITO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -36.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 1.96% and 7.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 8.85% at the moment leaves the stock -51.04% off its SMA200. MITO registered -85.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9919 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7612.

The stock witnessed a -11.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.83%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $64.51M and $21.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.62% and -85.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-205.50%).

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -99.70% year-over-year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO), with institutional investors hold 14.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.39M, and float is at 5.73M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 14.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prosight Management, LP with over 0.34 million shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.96% of the MITO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Ikarian Capital, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 37597.0 with a market value of $46620.0.