These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for WesBanco Inc. (WSBC)

WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) is -48.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.46 and a high of $39.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.84, the stock is -8.08% and -8.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -35.87% off its SMA200. WSBC registered -46.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.99.

The stock witnessed a -9.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.35%, and is -5.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) has around 2705 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $507.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.19. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.63% and -49.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WesBanco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $118.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.40% in year-over-year returns.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in WesBanco Inc. (WSBC), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.70% while institutional investors hold 61.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.49M, and float is at 65.27M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 60.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.31 million shares valued at $149.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the WSBC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.08 million shares valued at $120.37 million to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.64 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $110.04 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 3.18 million with a market value of $75.42 million.

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIBS GARY L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIBS GARY L bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $20.70 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

WesBanco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that CORNELSEN JAMES W (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $22.42 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the WSBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, CORNELSEN JAMES W (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $21.26 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 129,113 shares of WesBanco Inc. (WSBC).

WesBanco Inc. (WSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) that is trading -37.13% down over the past 12 months. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -22.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.02% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.