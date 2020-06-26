Things appear to be looking up for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is -32.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.52 and a high of $55.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESNT stock was last observed hovering at around $35.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.02% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.41% lower than the price target low of $35.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.71, the stock is 0.73% and 18.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -14.75% off its SMA200. ESNT registered -22.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.34.

The stock witnessed a 7.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.47%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has around 381 employees, a market worth around $3.96B and $895.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 64.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.53% and -34.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essent Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $224.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Top Institutional Holders

420 institutions hold shares in Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), with 2.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.62% while institutional investors hold 98.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.95M, and float is at 96.07M with Short Float at 2.78%. Institutions hold 96.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.27 million shares valued at $244.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.25% of the ESNT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 8.35 million shares valued at $220.03 million to account for 7.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 7.79 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $205.16 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 7.1 million with a market value of $187.04 million.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CASALE MARK, the company’s Chairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that CASALE MARK bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $33.25 per share for a total of $1.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

Essent Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that GLANVILLE ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $38.58 per share for $38580.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36173.0 shares of the ESNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, GLANVILLE ROBERT (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $46.50 for $46500.0. The insider now directly holds 35,173 shares of Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading -43.58% down over the past 12 months. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is -39.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.05% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.