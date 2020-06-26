Top attractive stock of the week – Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is -17.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is 7.71% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 10.34% at the moment leaves the stock 6.38% off its SMA200. AVCO registered -30.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6953 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6115.

The stock witnessed a -6.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.17%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $129.10M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 252.00% and -37.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-251.70%).

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.80% this year.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), with 54.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 68.58% while institutional investors hold 11.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.71M, and float is at 25.45M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 3.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.01 million shares valued at $1.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.36% of the AVCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.65 million shares valued at $1.01 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.33 million shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $0.38 million.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 3.67% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 12.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.45% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.7.