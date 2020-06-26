Who are the Institutional Holders in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) is 14.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.24 and a high of $68.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVO stock was last observed hovering at around $66.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $70.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.74% off the consensus price target high of $82.76 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -47.45% lower than the price target low of $45.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.25, the stock is 2.42% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 14.35% off its SMA200. NVO registered 29.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.08.

The stock witnessed a 4.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.48%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has around 43158 employees, a market worth around $118.08B and $19.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.94 and Fwd P/E is 21.94. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.34% and -2.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.10%).

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $4.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Top Institutional Holders

729 institutions hold shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), with 211.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 9.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.35B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 9.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 27.86 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 1.54% of the NVO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP with 16.43 million shares valued at $989.31 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fisher Asset Management, LLC which holds 15.33 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $922.57 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.58% of the shares totaling 10.48 million with a market value of $630.64 million.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.12% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 26.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.4% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.