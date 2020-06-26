Who is the Top Investor In Savara Inc. (SVRA)?

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) is -38.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $5.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The SVRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is 17.76% and 23.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 10.11% at the moment leaves the stock 41.92% off its SMA200. SVRA registered 13.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5097 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5011.

The stock witnessed a 14.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.11%, and is 7.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.09% over the week and 8.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 342.03% and -44.34% from its 52-week high.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Savara Inc. (SVRA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Savara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.70% this year.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in Savara Inc. (SVRA), with 8.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.73% while institutional investors hold 51.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.36M, and float is at 43.51M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 43.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 5.13 million shares valued at $10.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the SVRA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 4.83 million shares valued at $10.23 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $4.87 million, while EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $3.04 million.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Savara Inc. (SVRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAMSAY DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAMSAY DAVID A bought 35,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $2.34 per share for a total of $82309.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Savara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 22,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $2.41 per share for $53774.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86985.0 shares of the SVRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) acquired 900 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $2142.0. The insider now directly holds 64,685 shares of Savara Inc. (SVRA).

Savara Inc. (SVRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 36.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.87.