Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying TELUS Corporation (TU)?

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is -13.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $20.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The TU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $17.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.99% off the consensus price target high of $20.85 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 0.06% higher than the price target low of $16.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.89, the stock is -3.92% and 0.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -5.86% off its SMA200. TU registered -8.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.78.

The stock witnessed a -0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.08%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

TELUS Corporation (TU) has around 65600 employees, a market worth around $21.04B and $10.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.86. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.74% and -19.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

TELUS Corporation (TU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELUS Corporation (TU) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Top Institutional Holders

540 institutions hold shares in TELUS Corporation (TU), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 54.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.27B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 54.45% of the Float.

TELUS Corporation (TU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include B Communications Ltd (BCOM) that is trading 54.09% up over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -26.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.52% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.