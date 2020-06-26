Why Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Are Going Crazy

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) is 4.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $8.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASLN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.56% off the consensus price target high of $6.01 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 16.77% and 24.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 22.35% off its SMA200. ASLN registered -39.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8111 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8407.

The stock witnessed a 20.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.20%, and is 13.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 526.94% and -73.17% from its 52-week high.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), with institutional investors hold 8.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.99M, and float is at 36.90M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 8.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 1.42 million shares valued at $1.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.97% of the ASLN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sio Capital Management, LLC with 1.29 million shares valued at $1.32 million to account for 17.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Platinum Investment Management Ltd which holds 0.42 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $0.42 million, while DAFNA Capital Management, LLC holds 1.15% of the shares totaling 86082.0 with a market value of $87803.0.