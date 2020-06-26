Why should you buy stock in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is 40.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.89 and a high of $131.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $131.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.56% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -21.13% lower than the price target low of $108.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.82, the stock is 5.82% and 17.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 34.75% off its SMA200. TSCO registered 23.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.06.

The stock witnessed a 18.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.73%, and is 5.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $14.95B and $8.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.69 and Fwd P/E is 23.13. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.76% and -0.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.44 with sales reaching $2.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

959 institutions hold shares in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), with 536.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 89.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.74M, and float is at 115.08M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 89.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.11 million shares valued at $1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the TSCO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.74 million shares valued at $823.61 million to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.41 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $457.05 million, while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $295.34 million.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mills Robert D, the company’s EVP Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mills Robert D sold 14,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $120.29 per share for a total of $1.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19965.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Barton Kurt D (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $112.95 per share for $1.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42931.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Korzekwa Christi C (SVP Marketing) disposed off 17,102 shares at an average price of $110.00 for $1.88 million. The insider now directly holds 11,287 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 41.81% up over the past 12 months. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is -45.52% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.94% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.