Why Urban One Inc. (UONE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) is 1130.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $54.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The UONE stock was last observed hovering at around $24.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.87% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -266.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -266.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.00, the stock is 122.50% and 366.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -11.54% at the moment leaves the stock 734.31% off its SMA200. UONE registered 996.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1010.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.88.

The stock witnessed a 1849.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2081.58%, and is 95.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 86.69% over the week and 81.14% over the month.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) has around 999 employees, a market worth around $39.35M and $433.36M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2219.21% and -59.38% from its 52-week high.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban One Inc. (UONE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Urban One Inc. (UONE), with 18.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.83% while institutional investors hold 13.79% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.02% of the Float.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $0.76 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Urban One Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $0.81 per share for $3446.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.94 million shares of the UONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru (10% Owner) disposed off 800 shares at an average price of $0.79 for $634.0. The insider now directly holds 3,942,421 shares of Urban One Inc. (UONE).

Urban One Inc. (UONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) that is trading -52.92% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.98% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 14820.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.