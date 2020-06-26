Will MongoDB Inc. (MDB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) is 65.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.81 and a high of $243.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDB stock was last observed hovering at around $217.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.19% off its average median price target of $226.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.99% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -17.91% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $224.03, the stock is 5.25% and 17.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 48.10% off its SMA200. MDB registered 37.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.71.

The stock witnessed a 0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.20%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) has around 1813 employees, a market worth around $12.85B and $462.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.81% and -8.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $126.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Top Institutional Holders

446 institutions hold shares in MongoDB Inc. (MDB), with 458.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 100.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.65M, and float is at 50.27M with Short Float at 17.23%. Institutions hold 99.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 6.95 million shares valued at $948.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.71% of the MDB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.03 million shares valued at $823.03 million to account for 11.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5.3 million shares representing 10.46% and valued at over $724.04 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.34% of the shares totaling 4.23 million with a market value of $577.32 million.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

A total of 190 insider transactions have happened at MongoDB Inc. (MDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 152 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cochran Hope F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cochran Hope F sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $189.49 per share for a total of $94745.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4427.0 shares.

MongoDB Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Horowitz Eliot (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $190.48 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the MDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Horowitz Eliot (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 19,000 shares at an average price of $191.65 for $3.64 million. The insider now directly holds 1,316,285 shares of MongoDB Inc. (MDB).

MongoDB Inc. (MDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -7.04% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.79% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.48.