Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 309.13% Change This Year

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) is 309.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $76.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The WINS stock was last observed hovering at around $43.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01%.

Currently trading at $46.01, the stock is 128.33% and 228.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 7.00% at the moment leaves the stock 288.09% off its SMA200. WINS registered 97.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 290.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.12.

The stock witnessed a 450.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 381.83%, and is 38.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 70.68% over the week and 73.27% over the month.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $853.02M and $21.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 199.07. Distance from 52-week low is 735.03% and -39.97% from its 52-week high.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS), with 18.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 90.78% while institutional investors hold 0.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.84M, and float is at 16.37M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 17900.0 shares valued at $0.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the WINS Shares outstanding.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) that is trading -22.46% down over the past 12 months. Regional Management Corp. (RM) is -28.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 97.89% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 971.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.