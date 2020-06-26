Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) – The 85.9% Upside Potential Remains

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is -20.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The YRD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $33.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.29% off the consensus price target high of $39.97 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 81.92% higher than the price target low of $25.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.68, the stock is 5.68% and 17.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 6.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.89% off its SMA200. YRD registered -67.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1251 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4088.

The stock witnessed a 19.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.88%, and is -9.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.60% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $440.09M and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.52 and Fwd P/E is 2.90. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.66% and -68.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) is a “Sell”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $209.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.00% in year-over-year returns.

Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD), with institutional investors hold 5.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.80M, and float is at 11.38M with Short Float at 8.22%. Institutions hold 5.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 2.37 million shares valued at $9.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.38% of the YRD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.71 million shares valued at $2.84 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.52 million shares representing 4.51% and valued at over $2.1 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.75 million.