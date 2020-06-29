A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) is -36.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The USAC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -43.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.44, the stock is -11.39% and 8.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -16.54% off its SMA200. USAC registered -36.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.17.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.84%, and is -10.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has around 879 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $706.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.00% and -39.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Compression Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $170.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), with 47.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.78% while institutional investors hold 63.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.71M, and float is at 47.55M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 32.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 18.61 million shares valued at $105.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.24% of the USAC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.86 million shares valued at $4.89 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 0.81 million shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $4.58 million, while Spirit Of America Management Corp/ny holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $4.36 million.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LONG ERIC D. SEC filings show that LONG ERIC D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $7.95 per share for a total of $79500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -9.68% down over the past 12 months. Harsco Corporation (HSC) is -53.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.59% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.