Analysts suggest KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) could spike 38.16% in a year

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) is -31.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.93 and a high of $42.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The KB stock was last observed hovering at around $28.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $37.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.16% off the consensus price target high of $45.54 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 9.74% higher than the price target low of $31.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.16, the stock is -3.77% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -15.91% off its SMA200. KB registered -28.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.83.

The stock witnessed a 2.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.21%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) has around 25725 employees, a market worth around $11.69B and $12.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.21 and Fwd P/E is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.54% and -34.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) is a “Buy”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (KB), with institutional investors hold 7.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.63M, and float is at 384.83M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 7.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 6.53 million shares valued at $177.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the KB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.12 million shares valued at $112.05 million to account for 0.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 2.18 million shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $59.2 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $44.11 million.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -16.29% down over the past 12 months. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -14.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.57% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.