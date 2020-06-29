Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) down -43.72% since start of the year

Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) is -43.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.25 and a high of $95.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBSI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.91% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.89% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.91, the stock is -1.32% and 7.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -27.28% off its SMA200. BBSI registered -37.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.64.

The stock witnessed a 0.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.41%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) has around 127085 employees, a market worth around $372.15M and $943.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.34 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.83% and -46.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrett Business Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $191.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI), with 345.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.58% while institutional investors hold 86.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.52M, and float is at 7.17M with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 82.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 0.59 million shares valued at $23.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the BBSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.54 million shares valued at $21.25 million to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.48 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $19.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $18.91 million.

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARLEY THOMAS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARLEY THOMAS J sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $41.25 per share for a total of $61875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19989.0 shares.

Barrett Business Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that CARLEY THOMAS J (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $41.50 per share for $41500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21489.0 shares of the BBSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, HICKS JAMES B (Director) disposed off 1,983 shares at an average price of $27.25 for $54037.0. The insider now directly holds 13,459 shares of Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI).

Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -42.03% down over the past 12 months. TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) is -32.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.42% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 95960.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.38.