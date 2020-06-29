BMW under internal pressure to develop dedicated platform for EV

BMW should be moving away from its current car development platform of manufacturing different types by electric-powered as well as combustion engine cars befitted on the same architecture. The likely strategy shift would be the result of reportedly mounting internal pressure on the German carmaker to shift away from current technology and develop a dedicated platform for manufacturing electric cars, as said the head of the influential works council.

Only an architecture of its own, specifically made for electric cars can make the German automaker to take full advantage of the technology to better compete in the electric vehicle race, Manfred Schoch told Der Spiegel magazine

An electric-only platform is the requirement if the luxury carmaker does not want itself to fall behind the American electric carmakers like Tesla Inc or Chinese rivals in the sector.

Voices have risen from inside of the BMW, as some managers remained emphasizing for some time to develop new strategy around electric cars and the call from Schoch came following those internal concerns, Spiegel said.

The concerning managers were in view that a pure electric platform would not only make the cars lighter in weight but would also provide the car with a battery powering the vehicle for longer range. This will also make the interior of electric cars more spacious. BMW will now be making its electric effort quicker by developing a dedicated platform, as are hoping the managers, who were pushing for the EV-only platform.

The German automaker unveiled its fifth-generation electric power technology in 2018, with plans to use in iX3 electric SUV. At that time, it was release of an all-electric vehicle by German automaker with a gap of five years, and now bringing another electric vehicle to the market is due as two year have passed since release of a such model.