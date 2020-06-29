Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB) stock Plunged by -3.61% yesterday

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB) is -32.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.99 and a high of $13.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The BWB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.34, the stock is -8.69% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -19.41% off its SMA200. BWB registered -17.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.23.

The stock witnessed a -10.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.09%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $271.05M and $107.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.90% and -32.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.80%).

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $21.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB), with 4.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.56% while institutional investors hold 66.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.79M, and float is at 21.77M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 55.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.74 million shares valued at $16.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.03% of the BWB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with 1.46 million shares valued at $14.24 million to account for 5.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.38 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $13.43 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $11.31 million.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baack Jerry J., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Baack Jerry J. bought 700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $6475.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.