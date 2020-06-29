Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BY) is -39.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.13 and a high of $20.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The BY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 18.69% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.79, the stock is -7.93% and 1.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -5.60% at the moment leaves the stock -25.43% off its SMA200. BY registered -38.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.73.

The stock witnessed a -5.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.70%, and is -5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $455.45M and $266.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.70 and Fwd P/E is 13.37. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.02% and -43.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Byline Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $60.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY), with 15.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.34% while institutional investors hold 73.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.94M, and float is at 23.33M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 44.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc with over 1.87 million shares valued at $19.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.87% of the BY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.65 million shares valued at $17.15 million to account for 4.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC which holds 1.17 million shares representing 3.04% and valued at over $12.1 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $11.17 million.

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ptacin Brogan, the company’s Head of Commercial Banking. SEC filings show that Ptacin Brogan sold 271 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $11.51 per share for a total of $3119.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18952.0 shares.

Byline Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Corby Lindsay Y (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $11.37 per share for $6163.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25687.0 shares of the BY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, KISTNER WILLIAM G (Director) acquired 1,700 shares at an average price of $10.36 for $17604.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY).