CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Volatility At 4.93%, Should You Add A Position?

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) is -35.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.50 and a high of $31.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.33% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.38% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.08, the stock is -1.24% and 7.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -19.75% off its SMA200. CBTX registered -29.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.61%, and is -1.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $481.12M and $151.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.57 and Fwd P/E is 16.64. Profit margin for the company is 31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.64% and -36.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBTX Inc. (CBTX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBTX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $37.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.10% in year-over-year returns.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in CBTX Inc. (CBTX), with 7.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.35% while institutional investors hold 45.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.93M, and float is at 17.56M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 31.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.27 million shares valued at $22.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the CBTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Luther King Capital Management with 1.23 million shares valued at $21.8 million to account for 4.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.95 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $16.93 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $7.26 million.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at CBTX Inc. (CBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 53 times.