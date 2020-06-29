Check out this: First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) is on the verge of a huge rally

First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) is -33.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.06 and a high of $34.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCBC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 25.82% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.77, the stock is -3.78% and -3.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -24.19% off its SMA200. FCBC registered -36.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.38.

The stock witnessed a -6.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.80%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) has around 654 employees, a market worth around $374.48M and $100.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.05 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.01% and -39.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Community Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $33.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.62% while institutional investors hold 47.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.00M, and float is at 15.65M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 41.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.6 million shares valued at $37.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.02% of the FCBC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.1 million shares valued at $25.55 million to account for 6.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.77 million shares representing 4.35% and valued at over $17.92 million, while Systematic Financial Management, L.P. holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $13.0 million.

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SARVER M ADAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SARVER M ADAM bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $21.35 per share for a total of $42700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

First Community Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Brown David D (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $20.75 per share for $20750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3500.0 shares of the FCBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Mills Gary R (President) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $27.06 for $27055.0. The insider now directly holds 12,825 shares of First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC).

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -34.88% down over the past 12 months. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is -30.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.51% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.29.